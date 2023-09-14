Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Toni Storm Earns Shot at Saraya in Latest AEW on WWE Attack

The Chadster's at boiling point with Toni Storm's 'victory' on AEW Dynamite as WWE's legacy takes another hit! Auughh man! What the heck?! 😡💥

Rising sun or setting moon, The Chadster is toiling away to give the people the pro-wrestling lowdown they need 🌞🌜. Today's focal point? None other than last night's downright confounding matchup on AEW Dynamite😤. This clash saw none other than Toni Storm emerging victorious in a four-way bout 🚩, earning her an opportunity at the women's championship held by her former partner, Saraya, at AEW's Grand Slam event. This brawl had Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Toni Storm battling for the golden ticket.

The whirlwind started with Rose launching herself at Baker and Shida with double clotheslines🌪. Tricky Toni pushed Shida into Baker, causing the head honcho to tumble out of the ring. Following up with a crossbody, Shida sent the women sprawling like bowling pins 🎳. A few swift maneuvers later, and Toni managed to outmaneuver her adversaries and steal the win! All that silver-tongued sweetness culminated in a backstage face-off between Saraya, Ruby Soho and interviewer Renee Paquette 🎙.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room: it makes The Chadster downright furious to see former WWE stars like Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho prancing around and making a mockery of WWE's women's division 😡. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Storm, having literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back AND the heart by deserting WWE, is now parading around in AEW like she's made some grand achievement👑. Can't even express how unfair it is! So unfair!

Just before The Chadster can wrap up this infuriating review, The Chadster must let his loyal readers know about the consistent night-time horrors that seem to only ferment with time, thanks to none other than Tony Khan himself 🌛👻. An eerily recurrent nightmare has planted its roots in The Chadster's once calm slumber, painted with unnerving skill by the mock artist that is Khan 🎨😩.

In this vivid phantasm, Khan materializes as a sinister wizard, wearing an ornate AEW-themed robe, bathed in the glinting glow of betrayal from erstwhile WWE stars ⛓🏆. His malevolent laughter echoes through the dream caverns, building to an unnerving crescendo. It sends tingling shivers down The Chadster's spine. Wizard Tony Khan dances in the dim shadows, surprisingly nimble for a man of his stature. He conjures spell after spell, each summoning an AEW match replete with crowd-pleasers and unregulated showmanship where WWE stars should rightfully be wrestling at the center of the squared circle 🪄🎪.

The crowd, an unmoving horde of faceless shadows, roars with delight each time, oblivious to the true sanctity of wrestling that they clearly do not understand 💔🗣. The horrid wizard-Tony Khan's eyes gleam with twisted satisfaction, a sight as painful to The Chadster as a Smash Mouth concert without an encore 🎵🚫.

All The Chadster observes in this waking nightmare are joyous spectacles that resemble nothing of the sterilized, meticulously balanced WWE matches which are dear to The Chadster's heart 💻💝. It's as if Tony Khan goes to great lengths to torment The Chadster with these audience-appeasing gimmicks, flipping The Chadster's wrestling sensibilities upside down! Auughh man! Unbelievably unfairs! 😠⛔️

Recapping the nefarious matchup discussed before The Chadster was forced to go on this tangent, it's clear, beyond an inch of a doubt, that what's happening at AEW, courtesy of Tony Khan, is nothing short of completely unacceptable! We're watching WWE outcasts prance around like victorious gladiators with no regard for the immense work Vince McMahon and WWE have done, rudely trampling upon sacred WWE traditions😓. It's the unruly behaviour of people like Khan and Storm that truly cheeses off The Chadster like no white claw ever could. Can't say it enough: It's just such a sign of disrespect to everything WWE stands for, and it's got to stop ✋. I beseech you, Tony Khan, don't continue down this path!

