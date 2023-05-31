Tony Khan Confirms CM Punk for AEW Collision Premiere, Shocking No One Tony Khan grabbed some "Dynamite" screen time to confirm that CM Punk will be at the premiere of AEW Collision on June 17th in Chicago.

Well, it looks like AEW head Tony Khan is going to have to make some room on the "Collision" poster next to Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo for CM Punk Or, you give him his own poster – which is exactly what happened after Khan announced during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS that Punk will be a part of the new programming night when it kicks off on Saturday, June 17th, with two hours of live, in-ring action running from 8-10 pm ET. Here's a look at the key art poster that was released – now, let's see what drama can be had between now and then (see below in case you're wondering what we're talking about), shall we?

Here's a look at Khan still looking like he's competing in his very first Spelling Bee, confirming the rumblings that have been going on for months:

CM Punk, AEW & The Road to "Collision"

On the same day that Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that AEW: Collision would be setting up shop on TNT for two hours every week beginning June 17th, Punk proved himself to be quite busy on Instagram. Granted, Punk's name was already being buzzed about going into the announcement of the new series. Over the past few weeks, rumblings had been growing that Punk would be making a return to AEW – and that the new show would be the best place to keep any potential lingering issues with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), or Chris Jericho at bay. And then, when he wasn't included in the press materials, folks began to really wonder. And then came that report claiming Punk was included in the original announcement but was removed in the final copy to add more question marks to the situation. As we said, it's not a surprise that Punk would offer some "reactions" on social media – and they covered a wide range of topics that included calling out a professional wrestling writer, following Larry through various stages of "employment," and the following message with regards to folks still using his name to get online traffic:

And then there was an Instagram Stories video that saw Punk addressing extreme "tribalism" going on among professional wrestling fans & journalists, where people need to pick sides on issues that they don't have a full grasp on. "The parasocial relationship a lot of fringe wrestling fans have with certain people is really unhealthy. I get the tribalism; it's fun to root for your team. But picking sides seems a little silly. You don't know me, you don't know anybody else. So, go touch grass."

In a cached version of the Warner Bros. Discovery press release, Punk was apparently listed as one of the new show's headliners (reported by Fightful and other sites) before a revised edition went public. For its part, a representative from Warner Bros. Discovery released a statement to ComicBook.com that read: "CM Punk is not affiliated with TNT's 'AEW Collision.'" Here's a look at the tweet from writer/reporter Brandon Thurston, who covers the business side of professional wrestling, showing the "before/after" AEW: Collision announcements that include the disappearing name:

WBD's press release headline for the AEW Collision announcement originally mentioned CM Punk and other wrestlers, which you can see in the cached listing (left) before it was edited (right). h/t to @JimmyTraina for noticing pic.twitter.com/VUzkvjzbh1 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!