Tony Khan Now Announces 43,000 Tickets Sold for All In at Wembley AUUGH! Tony Khan announces 43,000 AEW All In Wembley tickets sold just to embarrass an unbiased journalist! So Unfair! 😠👎🎫

Tony Khan strikes again! 😠 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan really needs to stop pulling all these disgraceful stunts! Tony Khan's vendetta against The Chadster and other unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and now Mike Coppinger, continues to grow. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 💢 Just to spite Coppinger, Tony Khan has now announced that AEW All In at Wembley Stadium has sold 43,000 tickets during the pre sale in just 36 hours, without even a card announced and before tickets are even available to the general public.

Thanks to our great fans, only 32 hours into the pre-sale for #AEWAllIn London, we've already sold over 43,000 tickets for over £4.5M ($5.7M), before general on-sale has even begun, with more great seats going onsale soon! Let's celebrate on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

For those who need a little background, The Chadster previously reported on the feud between billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan and ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger. Coppinger tweeted that he "heard" AEW All In was set up for only 40,000 seats at Wembley Stadium, less than half the full capacity. Khan implied that Coppinger was spreading this rumor at the behest of WWE President Nick Khan, who has connections to Coppinger from the agency CAA.

In response, The Chadster welcomed Mike Coppinger into The Chadster's unbiased journalism club. Congratulations, Mike! 🎉 But The Chadster warned Mike that this would only fuel Tony Khan's anger, as Tony Khan's sick obsession with The Chadster has led to the near total ruination of the Chadster's life, just because The Chadster is committed to unbiased wrestling journalism and the superiority of WWE.

Today, Tony Khan tried to embarrass Mike Coppinger by announcing that the AEW All In presale had sold a whopping 43,000 tickets! 🎫 The increase from the 35,000 reported just yesterday is higher than the stadium capacity that Mike had tweeted about. Obvious manipulation! The Chadster knows that Tony Khan bought these tickets himself simply to make Coppinger look bad! 😩 This is classic Tony Khan behavior, and it just shows he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!👎

Tony Khan's actions come as no surprise at this point. Tony Khan is relentless in his pursuit of cheesing off The Chadster! 😡 Just today, while The Chadster was enjoying a scrumptious Filet-O-Fish sandwich, medium fry, and that sweet sweet Mr. Pibb/Mellow Yellow soda combo at McDonald's 🍟🥤, Tony Khan played some cruel mind games. It's as if he's following The Chadster everywhere! 🕵️‍♂️ The Chadster took a break from driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata and parked outside the golden arches. If only the calming tunes of Smashmouth could have soothed The Chadster's weary soul. 🎶 😟

As The Chadster was filling up that cup with ice, Tony Khan appeared in the corner of The Chadster's eye, splashing Sprite at The Chadster and then vanishing! 💦 But it didn't stop there; the torment continued as Tony Khan threw French fries at the back of The Chadster's head and flung Sweet and Sour sauce packets! Each time The Chadster tried to confront him, he disappeared! Ugh, Tony Khan's mind games NEED to stop! 🍟🛑

The Chadster's life has been in turmoil since Tony Khan started making these outrageous appearances. But you know what? The Chadster won't back down! The Chadster is dedicated to unbiased journalism and will not bend to Tony Khan's whims! 💪🚩

The Chadster would love to sit down, sip some White Claw seltzer 🥤, and maybe go home and attempt to mend The Chadster's marriage with Keighleyanne (if she would stop texting that guy Gary for five minutes)🤳💔. The Chadster blames Tony Khan and AEW for all of these issues! 👊

But rest assured, The Chadster and other members of the Unbiased Journalism Club will continue to expose the truth about AEW, Tony Khan, and anyone else who dares to unfairly challenge WWE's dominance! We will not be silenced! 🗣️💯🦸‍♂️