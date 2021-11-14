Tony Khan Wants AEW to Crossover with DC Comics, Movies, and TV

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. AEW held what may have been its biggest PPV event ever last night, Full Gear, and it was an event that will be remembered in history as pivotal for the upstart wrestling league founded less than three years ago. As the company continues to build momentum, crossover fans of wrestling and comics would love to see AEW cross over with DC Comics in some way. And DC would love it too… they gotta sell those comic books somehow, comrades! Haw haw haw haw!

At the Full Gear media scrum that aired on YouTube on Sunday morning, AEW owner Tony Khan addressed the idea, saying that Warner Bros has shown interest in further collaborating with their TV partner, which airs two weekly shows on TNT and streams PPVs via the Bleacher Report website. Khan also said he wants to collaborate with Warner Bros specifically with DC, both in comics and on the screen.

Here's what Comrade Khan had to say at the scrum:

I would like to do more things like that with DC Comics and I do think there's a good chance. We've got a number of synergies with Warner, and as the company grows and we bring in more stars and develop more young stars both, they're having interest in both a lot of the young wrestlers and a lot o the big stars and different properties and different things we can do, both on TV, and I think there will be some things with DC happening. Hopefully with the comic books, I hope, but also I think hopefully with on-screen content. So, a lot of good things happening there.

So it looks like we could be seeing more collaboration between AEW and DC Comics beyond that initial set of pin-up drawings by DC artists released back when AEW Dynamite first debuted in 2019.

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Comics, dc, wrestling