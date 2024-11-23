Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, tower of god

Tower of God S02 Eps. 18-20 Really Got Things Going (Finally): Review

Tower of God Season 2 Eps. 18-20: "The Mad Dog and the Lizard," "All In" & "Like a Flame in the Wind" collectively finally got things going.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episodes 18-20: "The Mad Dog and the Lizard," "All In," and "Like a Flame in the Wind" continue the battle at Archimedes, and things finally start escalating, like for real, this time. Our players are all together, and it is now a matter of time before things come to a head. There certainly has to be a bigger plan for all of this. Especially with the big reveal about what the real prize of the Workshop Battle truly is. Spoiler alert… is no bueno.

The road from episode eighteen to the twentieth was a little slow in the what-happened department. We get to see what happened that drove Miseng mad with power. The girl that had captured them, Verdi, offered them both hairdos to heighten their abilities. Price declined the offer, but right before battle, Miseng took both and pretty much went mad with power. The battle gets a little heated, but Prince stabs up to her, and while she stands herself from hitting him, Hon takes the hair clips from her, making her pass out as the power leaves her body. I think the best part of the battle was seeing Prince and Wangnan publicly declare war on FUG to get Jue Viole Grace back.

The battles continue along, but the new character we get introduced to is Yama's Mad Dog, who is pretty terrifying, but I'm assuming he'll play a part later on. Then fake fans try to leech off of JVG, but he is definitely not having any of it. To be honest, the whole thing was going like a blur. However, Anak and Endorsi are into him, and that did pique my interest, of course. The next battle, though, changes everything: Anak vs. Ran. They ask for a duel exception, and they put up quite a battle throughout the nineteenth episode. So much so that All that most betting contestants go all in for this match, and rightfully so. But they both end up losing when there is a third-party interruption, which ends up disqualifying a bunch of the teams due to the bets. This was the only fun battle I remember, to be honest.

The gamblers are given a new chance with a new game since it is true: it was an exception. JVG, on the other hand, gets a visit from Beta and is made aware of a very big truth- he is "the finished product." But the road is leading to the party that evening. We also get to see an old friend, Lero Ro, who saves Hatz. I feel like they compacted so much towards the end of this episode to make sure things start moving forward at a faster pace. Or so I hope. But oh, it does start, since this party does bring the crowd together. But Endorsi and Rak have a similar idea: go look for Bam. I am not going to lie, the moment Rak started tearing up I did right along with him. I love that they know now that Bam is really alive, and my heart was not ready for this short and sweet reunion. It was even more heart-wrenching when Rak promised him they would get him out, but their time was cut short, and Endorsi helped with another promise of a date. We later find out it was Novick who helped them get away. And JVG promises to leave FUG.

Back at the party, we finally see Goseng and Kang back together and having a moment. Finally! They are so adorable together that it makes me feel like it is unnatural for them to have this aura of peace and tranquility. We also see Cassano about to lose it, learning that Doctor Sophia does not love him. I wonder how Kang took it so well. Clearly, there is bound to be a breakdown at some point.

The next tournament starts, putting team Mad Dog against FUG. Things pretty soon become a sea of craziness and betrayal as JVG takes off, Novick is tricked, and Wangnan gets attacked while trying to summon allies. Wangnan is able to win this one and get everyone to join. However, Beta has taken JVG to the thorn that he is supposed to steal and we find out the truth about what the thorn is and how whatever is inside of JVG is the key to reactivating the thorn. This means that JVG is the prize for the winner of the workshop battle. It is a little messed up, if I may. Poor Bam cannot get out of this eternal bad luck. I really hope he is able to get out of there and bounce. This show has been taking me on a loop since I decided to watch it, and I cannot ever predict what turn things will take. I am excited to see things start to move faster with Tower of God now that we have some answers.

Tower of God Eps. 18, 19 & 20: "The Mad Dog and the Lizard," "All In" & "Like a Flame in the Wind" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episodes 18-20: "The Mad Dog and the Lizard," "All In," and "Like a Flame in the Wind" continue the battle at Archimedes, and things finally start escalating, like for real, this time. Our players are all together, and it is now a matter of time before things come to a head. There certainly has to be a bigger plan for all of this. Especially with the big reveal about what the real prize of the Workshop Battle truly is. Spoiler alert... is no bueno.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!