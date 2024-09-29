Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, tower of god

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11 "A Thick and Distant Wall" Review

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11, "A Thick and Distant Wall," was a fantastic chapter that left viewers with a lot to process.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11, "A Thick and Distant Wall," has me screaming at my screen from beginning to end. It was a fantastic episode with so much in just a little bit. The powers that be finally come together, and it is a savage mix of loss, betrayal, and just overall sadness toward our hope that things are turning out and coming together. Once again, I can never predict what will happen in Tower of God; it always takes a different route than I expect.

I had a very different idea of what the outcome would be when Khun and Viole came face to face, this episode took me for a total loop. Kang finds Cassano finally, but in the midst of fighting Khun's teammates, Cassano actually hurts Kang to the point where he actually looks dead. I will not lie, it was a bit heartbreaking as I was hoping to see the whole team together once again. This is the point where Viole shows up and sees his friend is dead. The bunny girl he brought along immediately starts pitting him against Khun's team, implying it was then, but she was not even there. I was really getting angry at how things started developing from there.

It suddenly becomes a fight between them and Viole, who does not even want to hear about Cassano. A pure crap show. In the process, we see where Khun had been left, figuring out how the trap was set against him, and it seems there were two members who joined his team to set all of this up. Of course, it seems like FUG is connected to all of this, and he runs toward his team members who are fighting Viole. The moment of truth approaches, and immediately, Viole is blackmailed to turn against his friend, chosen as this bunny chick's lord and savior. Who is really Viole/ Bam that all of this calamity follows him wherever he goes.

I hope Khun truly unStan his friends. However, another horrible scenery awaits him at the lair. The Bird friend, who has none on his team, was killed, and Dan is about to face the same ending. Rachel comes in walking and asks him to join them and betray Khun, too. I did not think Dan had it in him, but he stood up to her and told her she could go and walk by herself since she was so intent on betraying everyone. This seemed to hit her hard as she proceeded to stab him many, many times in anger.

That is another question: who TF is really Rachel that she seems to be so connected to? I got so angry watching this scene. What is Rachel's real agenda behind all the betrayals and bodies she has attacked up so far? What is she trying to accomplish or teach the top of the tower for? Ugh, I think I hate her more than I hated Dolores Umbridge back when I read those books. I cannot wait to see literary karma catch up to Rachel, and I really hope there will be no sap story to make up for her BS.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11 "A Thick and Distant Wall" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11, "A Thick and Distant Wall," has me screaming at my screen from beginning to end. It was a fantastic episode with so much in just a little bit. The powers that be finally come together, and it is a savage mix of loss, betrayal, and just overall sadness toward our hope that things are turning out and coming together. Once again, I can never predict what will happen in Tower of God; it always takes a different route than I expect.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!