Tower of God Season 2 Episode 17 "Funky!" Review: So Many Questions!

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 17: "Funky!" was a rollercoaster that left me screaming at my screen and with a ton of questions.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 17: "Funky!" was a total Rollercoaster. All the thorns nearly had me dizzy and things are just getting uglier. I swear, I just kept screaming at my screen and on a constant string of "Wow, no way!" because what the FUG is really going on in here? So many answers are needed – ASAP.

There seems to be some shady plays going on as we start with the Workshop battle earnings being discussed along with some research and the new Slayer Candidate, Jue Viole Grace. When you mix profit and battles, you know it will not end well. It feels like this is about to become a type of hunger game and those being will get to influence the outcome of the battles. We also get the initial reference to Emily by the ones that looked like Daft Punk while adding that it will all be over once she is ready. I need to know what it entails and the same with ready. What kind of research are they conducting?

While Anak is bickering with Shibisu, we find out Endorsi was given a ticket by Caption the Traveler. Man, I feel bad for the dude. This was yet another mention of Emily. He wanted to get aboard the Archimedes to save her, as he claims Emily is not just an AI but a real person. I need to know where all of this with Emily is heading. I like how they incorporate media into this show and how all over Endorsi and JVG.

We get to see Rak and Khun's reunion. I felt so bad because Khun is just hermetic, and of course, with no Bam to mediate between them, they start bickering. Thankfully, Wangnan is there and ends up getting Khun to open up. Ah, I love Wangnan and how similar to Bam, he is wearing his heart on his sleeve at all times. He definitely was able to smooth their interaction and it melted my heart to see Rak and Khun together again. Excuse me while I chop some onions… their teams talking and chilling together was definitely wholesome, especially Dan talking about Khun's old team and how much they mean to him. And Khun promises to bring Bam back with methods more underhanded than FUG.

We see Hatz being out into a room after sneaking in. That said, I have a very bad feeling about the Doctor who Kang grew up with and their little "shy" bandaged brother "Beta." The feeling only solidifies when she shows Kang around, and we see her "current research:" a huge pod named Emily. Oh oh… I guess we can see where things are heading here. Does this mean Kang and Cassano were failed experiments? What is the deal with Emily? Is she another weapon in the making, just like they were? Then we see one of the guards accompanying them remove their mask and show blonde hair. I sense some more turns coming our way.

I feel for JVG considering how many people think of him as a savior about to impart revenge to Jahad and the 10 families. I can imagine Bam's inside must feel very tumultuous, but we see he has not changed one bit as he genuinely gets happy Xia Xia does not have a personal vendetta against Jahad. Novick, though, is the real MVP, advising Xia Xia not to use JVG as a strong stone and boring. He is different. Once again, I love how Bam's light shines on, even at some places like this.

The Workshop battle has begun, though, and if we thought things were bad, they are about to turn worse. Wangnan and Hon are up in the first competition, along with Prince and Miseng. However, when Prince appears all beat up, he immediately warns Wangnan and Hon to run away. And we see why, Miseng has lost her mind. Every time I think we have reached the "things cannot get worse" stage, the Tower of God shows me that things can, indeed, get worse. Also, at one point, we see Shibisu walking by, hoping Khun is still there, and we see a blonde Khun pass him. Does this mean it was Khun dressed up as a guard before? As I said at the beginning… so many answers are needed!

