Tower of God Season 2 Episode 23 "The End of Dawn" Review:

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 23: "The End of Dawn" had my heart trying to beat its way out of my chest from the jump - here's why!

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 23: "The End of Dawn" had my heart trying to beat its way out of my chest. I mean, after the last episode, the expectations were very high. There is certainly a lot going on, and things just keep getting more and more convoluted. However, it is time to go to Jue Viole Grace's aid – and the team does not disappoint.

The episode starts where things left off, though we see Beta making his way to Wangnan. Thankfully, Wangnan does not give up easily. However, Beta is pretty nyc washing war against JVG because of what other people did to him. Thankfully, the team manages to summon JVG, but things are going too slow, and Beta is too powerful. Of course, Rak, Yihwa, and Laure arrive just in time to save them all, along with the Bee person. Rak definitely does not take what happened to Wangnan well. I love seeing them all work together to help their friends and become friends along the way. Things are not going well; Khun and Shibisu decide to forfeit so the summoning can take place. However, there is a supposed "malfunction" that stops them from forfeiting and immediately summons JVG.

The battle goes fast, to be honest. I love how JVG calls Beta out for getting angry at him instead of the ones he should really be angry about. It seems all of these people created to be weapons were just pawns, and I wonder who really is at the bottom of this. I also loved that they saved Beta from being killed by the officials. It was sweet how all of them seemed to have done it for Bam. It was sweet to see Bam reunite with Lero Ro. That said, I am not happy that we did not get Endorsi. I have joined her fan club. It is nice to see how much they have grown. I wish this season had a better format instead of things just happening. I am curious where things will end next week. Although it also seems Emily was playing Beta, so I hope we get an answer about Emily.

