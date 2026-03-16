Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Chris Jericho "Not a Nice Guy" In Sunday's S03E13 "Breakaway"

Chris Jericho is getting the word out about this Sunday's episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, Season 3 Episode 13: "Breakaway."

Article Summary Chris Jericho guest stars as Virgil Dean in Tracker Season 3 Episode 13 "Breakaway" this Sunday.

The episode features Arrowverse's David Ramsey and Smallville's Erica Durance alongside Justin Hartley.

Jericho teases his character is "not a nice guy," ramping up excitement for the upcoming Tracker episode.

Colter investigates a stuntman’s disappearance on a shady B-movie set in the action-packed new episode.

If you've been following our coverage of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's third season of Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, then you know that this Sunday's episode, S03E13: "Breakaway," is set to feature a number of familiar faces from across the pop culture universe, including "Arrowverse" star David Ramsey, Smallville star Erica Durance, and professional wrestler, musician & actor Chris Jericho. Earlier today, Jericho took to social media to get fans psyched for what's to come this weekend – and to let us know that his character is "not a nice guy." We've got Jericho's message waiting for you below, followed by an updated preview for the episode (including an official overview, trailer, and image gallery) and much more:

"Stoked to announce I'll be playing the lead bad guy on this Sunday's episode of @trackercbs, the NUMBER ONE SHOW on network tv!!! The episode is called #Breakaway also starring @justinhartley, @fionarene, @davidpaulramsey & @durance.erica and was directed by @davidmbarrett395! I play #VirgilDean and let's just say, he's not a nice guy. Can't wait for you all to see it, THIS SUNDAY at 9pm EST on @cbstv & @paramountplus!" read the caption to Jericho's Instagram post, which you can check out below:

Tracker: S03E13 "Breakaway" & S03E14 "The Field Trip" Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 13: "Breakaway" – After Baxter (David Ramsey), a veteran stuntman, disappears following a risky stunt, his girlfriend, Laura (Erica Durance), calls Colter to investigate a B-movie set, uncovering shady producers and a trail that leads into a dangerous underground world. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominque Holmes and directed by Dave Barrett.

Durance's Laura is "an accomplished stunt woman" who enlists Colter (Hartley) after her boyfriend Baxter disappears without a trace from a film set." Ramsey's Baxter is described as "a weathered veteran stuntman with a list of injuries as long as your arm. Finding "his star fading," Baxter is "reduced to working low-budget indie films to make ends meet," the character description continues. Along with the Smallville and "Arrowverse" connections with Durance and Ramsey, let's not forget that Hartley joined Smallville during the sixth season as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. And then there's the not-so-small matter of how the "Smallville" universe appeared during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that hit the "Arrowverse" back in 2019, but that's a whole other story.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 14: "The Field Trip" – When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father's desperation to find his son. Written by Elwood Reid & Annakate Chapell and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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