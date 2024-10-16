Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker: Justin Hartley, Jensen Ackles Talk On-Screen Reunion (VIDEO)

In a new Tracker S02E02: "Ontological Shock" video featurette, Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles discuss Russell's return and much more.

In CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker S02E02: "Ontological Shock," Hartley's Colter joins up with his brother, Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw, after Russell is called in to find Colter after the latter goes MIA. With only days to go until their on-screen reunion, viewers are getting a special look at how the episode came together, why Hartley and Ackles enjoy working together, how the episode impacts the series and the Colter/Russell dynamic, and more.

"Well, Colter is going to bring it up to him — and he's going to bring it up for two reasons. Number one, to let him know. But I think, also, to see if [Russell] doesn't know [about it], what does he think of it? And if he did know [about it], why didn't he tell Colter?" Hartley shared during his interview with TVLine when asked if Colter will confront Russell with the news that Dory (Melissa Roxburgh) has been holding onto a lot of their father's work.

And just because the ice may have thawed between Colter and Russell doesn't mean Colter is automatically trusting his family again. "Colter is very skeptical of everyone in his family now, including Russell. I mean, they definitely broke bread, and they're definitely back on decent terms, but they don't keep in touch necessarily. They don't call, they don't write…. but I think his opinion of his brother has completely changed," the actor/executive producer added. Now, here's a look at Hartley, Ackles, and the rest of the team as they take us behind the scenes of "Ontological Shock":

Tracker Season 2 Episodes 2 & 3 Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 2: "Ontological Shock" – When Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie (Fiona Rene) recruits his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), for help. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the image gallery and episode promo:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 3: "Bloodlines" – Colter (Justin Hartley) and rival rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) team up to find a missing high school baseball star. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

