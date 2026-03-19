Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E13 "Breakaway" Sneak Peek; S03E15 "No Good Deed" Overview

Here's a sneak peek for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E13: "Breakaway" and a look ahead to April 5th's S03E15: "No Good Deed."

Expect to see a lot of familiar faces during this Sunday's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S03E13: "Breakaway." We've got "Arrowverse" star David Ramsey, Smallville star Erica Durance, and professional wrestler, musician & actor Chris Jericho. See what we mean? And just to make sure you're as psyched as you need to be, we've included a new sneak peek in our Season 3 rundown below. In addition, we now have overviews and images for S03E14: "The Field Trip" and S03E15: "No Good Deed" waiting for you below. But before we get to that, we checked in with Ramsey and Jericho on social media to see what they had to say about what's ahead…

"Something strangely familiar about this one…," Ramsey wrote as the caption to his post, which included a promo and two behind-the-scenes looks:

"Stoked to announce I'll be playing the lead bad guy on this Sunday's episode of @trackercbs, the NUMBER ONE SHOW on network tv!!! The episode is called #Breakaway also starring @justinhartley, @fionarene, @davidpaulramsey & @durance.erica and was directed by @davidmbarrett395! I play #VirgilDean and let's just say, he's not a nice guy. Can't wait for you all to see it, THIS SUNDAY at 9pm EST on @cbstv & @paramountplus!" read the caption to Jericho's Instagram post, which you can check out below:

Tracker: S03E13 "Breakaway" & S03E14 "The Field Trip" Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 13: "Breakaway" – After Baxter (David Ramsey), a veteran stuntman, disappears following a risky stunt, his girlfriend, Laura (Erica Durance), calls Colter to investigate a B-movie set, uncovering shady producers and a trail that leads into a dangerous underground world. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominque Holmes and directed by Dave Barrett.

Durance's Laura is "an accomplished stunt woman" who enlists Colter (Hartley) after her boyfriend Baxter disappears without a trace from a film set." Ramsey's Baxter is described as "a weathered veteran stuntman with a list of injuries as long as your arm. Finding "his star fading," Baxter is "reduced to working low-budget indie films to make ends meet," the character description continues. Along with the Smallville and "Arrowverse" connections with Durance and Ramsey, let's not forget that Hartley joined Smallville during the sixth season as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. And then there's the not-so-small matter of how the "Smallville" universe appeared during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that hit the "Arrowverse" back in 2019, but that's a whole other story.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 14: "The Field Trip" – When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father's desperation to find his son. Written by Elwood Reid & Annakate Chapell and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 15: "No Good Deed" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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