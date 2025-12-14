Tracker: Your S03E09: "Good Trouble" Preview; Season 3 Casting Update

Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: tracker

Along with our updated preview for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E09: "Good Trouble," we have Season 3 casting news to pass along.

We're looking at the here-and-now and the future with our preview of tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. First up, we have our updated preview (with an overview, images, trailer, and sneak peeks) for S03E09: "Good Trouble," as Colter (Hartley) and his old friend Keaton (Brent Saxton) spiral down a conspiracy rabbit hole with a body count. As for what's ahead, we learned heading into the weekend that Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

Tracker Season 3 Episode 9: "Good Trouble" – When Colter's old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could've imagined. Brent Saxton returns as Keaton. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

