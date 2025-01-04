Posted in: Netflix, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: netflix, wwe, WWE Raw

Triple H Explains Why WWE Raw Runtime "Will Be Flexible" on Netflix

Triple H confirmed that WWE Raw will have a "flexible" runtime on Netflix and shared what he considers to be the runtime "sweet spot."

Just in case you might've missed it since the WWE and Netflix have been keeping it kinda quiet over the past few months, WWE Raw begins its run of the streaming service on January 6th – and Triple H is stockpiling some serious talent for the big kick-off. We've got Roman Reigns taking on Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat for the coveted Ula Fala, Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, a main event grudge match between Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre looking to get some revenge on OG Bloodline member Jey Uso.

With Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary, we're expecting there to be a whole lot of surprises and additions to the match lineup before the big day. Travis Scott is performing the new theme song live, and WWE legend John Cena will be kicking off his retirement run. Fortunately or unfortunately (your call), Logan Paul will most likely appear (hopefully, Gunter slaps the living s**t out of him), Randy Orton may possibly return, and much more. Thankfully, it sounds like the WWE won't have nearly the time constraint issues to deal with on streaming that they faced on cable television.

"It will be flexible. It will be flexible in I don't necessarily know the time constraints of network television or cable television apply. It's a slightly different platform. Much like many episodic shows, they have the ability to do whatever the show needs to have down. If this episode needs to be an hour, great, it's an hour. If the next episode needs to be 42 minutes, it's 42 minutes. It's what makes for the best product. I'm not saying we're going to be 42 minutes, but clearly, we'll deliver the product in a way that is best for Netflix and their business model and best for our storytelling." Triple H shared with Jimmy Traina during the latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. "We have averages. For me, the perfect show time is somewhere in the two-and-a-half-hour range. If you had asked me years ago, the two-hour shows, you get into them, and you don't have the real estate on that program to get everything in there you want to get in, all the stories and characters. Sometimes, it's a good thing because it creates scarcity and opportunity for people to be more over, but sometimes there are things you want to get in there."

Triple H offered an example of how a segment going long would impact the rest of the live show. "People lose track of the fact that what we do is live. There are formats we have to stick with and constraints of commercial time. If you run a segment that is scheduled for 10 minutes and it ends up being colossal content and goes 17 minutes, you're now 17 minutes into a show, and you have to find places to pull that out and still hit commercial times and crossover times, which is important for networks. All of that makes it difficult to do," he explained.

"I think we'll have more freedom in the format and more freedom to say… if two hours is not enough, three hours, you can be in the position of 'did you need that or was it important?'" Triple H continued. "I don't want to say filler because I don't want anyone to feel like they're filler. Sometimes, a three-hour show, having hours that crossover, you're so constrained by that that you're putting in the show what we call 'collapsible.' The show is heavy, we get late into an hour, something has to lose time. What is collapsible? What is not the story driving everything? What can be shrunk or can go quicker? The amount of commercial time doesn't change. It's difficult. Sometimes, three hours can feel long, and two hours is not enough. Somewhere in the middle is a sweet spot."

Now, here's a look back at some highlights from the WWE and Netflix's big "Raw" kick-off event from December 2024, beginning with Triple H teasing that the Netflix debut "will be like nothing you've seen before.' Following that, we have a look at some clips spotlighting the three matches announced so far:

