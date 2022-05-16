Trixie Motel: Discovery+ Original Reality Series Checks In This June

Summer will be off to a great start on June 3rd when Discovery+ original series, Trixie Motel, premieres on the streaming platform. Glamorous drag superstar, Trixie Mattel, will expand her outrageously fun empire into the hospitality industry, erecting the "gaggiest, most iconic motel that has ever existed" in her new discovery+ series Trixie Motel.

Available to stream beginning Friday, June 3, the eight-episode series will follow Trixie, her partner and property co-owner, David Silver, and her team as they tackle the massive overhaul of a ramshackle mid-century motel in Palm Springs, California. After spending nearly two million dollars to buy the dilapidated property, Trixie and David will recruit a slew of spectacular helpers to complete the project in time to kick off Pride Month with a grand opening extravaganza. To help out with the epic undertaking, Trixie secures "free labor" from friends, including hospitality mogul Lisa Vanderpump, comedian Nicole Byer, actor & musician Zooey Deschanel, Property Brother star Jonathan Scott, and drag queen/partner in crime Katya. More famous friends lend a hand during the season, including award-winning actor Leslie Jordan, musician and model Iggy Azalea, actor and television host Jonathan Bennett, and musician Belinda Carlisle.

"When I first walked into the dark and dingy motel, I was disgusted, horrified and I just wanted to take a match to the place," said Trixie. "But then I thought about how a little paint and glitter can turn a 32-year-old bald man from Wisconsin into a Hollywood darling, and I knew with our talented team and some strategic reconstructive surgery, we could turn this dump into a dazzler!"

Tucking into the renovation, Trixie will tour the motel, which she has only seen online, and get a shocking reality check. The property will need a full facelift, including the janky guest rooms with decades-old shag carpet and crusty wood paneling; busted air conditioning and electrical wiring; as well as the ruined pool and disastrous landscaping. Parasol in hand, Trixie will welcome Vanderpump with open arms, hoping for sage business advice and an inspirational shopping trip to get the renovation started. Throughout the season, Trixie and the team push the limits of their imagination to create a motel featuring seven uniquely themed rooms, a spectacular pool area, lobby, and bar that will inspire guests to feel their Palm Springs fantasy.

To get the motel in drag, Trixie and David also will enlist fashion and interior designer Dani Dazey, who will bring her maximalist, elevated kitschy style to each space, alongside no-nonsense Palm Springs project manager David Rios. Throughout the season, even more of Trixie's most fabulous friends will pop in to participate in the process, including social media star and comedian Brittany Broski; actor and model Gigi Gorgeous; actor Emily Hampshire; and recording artist Orville Peck. Social media superstars The Old Gays; Nic Scheppard and Jenson Titus of Very Gay Paint; and renowned drag queens Mo Heart, Jaida Essence Hall, and alien drag queen Juno Birch also will make an appearance. With even more legendary guests at the grand opening party, the season will be flush with star power to ring in the fiercest spot Palm Springs has to offer.