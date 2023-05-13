True Detective Creator: No McConaughey/Harrelson Sequel Anytime Soon True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto didn't make it sound like a Matthew McConaughey/Woody Harrelson reunion was happening anytime soon.

Every time a new season of the award-winning HBO anthology series gets announced, the same question gets raised. And it's not any different this time around, with Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) & Barry Jenkins' (The Underground Railroad) True Detective: Night Country set to hit screens later this year. Will "True Detective" creator & Season 1 writer Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey (Rustin "Rust" Cohle), and Woody Harrelson (Martin "Marty" Hart) ever reunite for a sequel to the groundbreaking debut season that still has fans looking for "shared universe" clues in the seasons that followed (and in the previews released so far for "Night Country." In fact, Pizzolatto had a little fun with all of it in a recent Instagram post that included a picture of the trio: "That's a wrap on the complete table read for 'True Detective – The Return.' Shame we'll probably never get to film it… What a story. Ah, well… Always fun to see these two." But that didn't keep a fan from asking Pizzolatto why he hasn't gotten the band back together for a new case, with the anthology creator responding by breaking down all of the factors that would have to come into play for something like that to happen. Based on what you're about to read? I would be engaging in any breath-holding anytime soon…

"I'd have to first write a story that I, the actors, and the network all loved. Loved so much it feels worth revisiting something we already did the right way. Then the actors would have to really want to do it. Then the network would have to foot the bill, which would be considerable. So that's a lot," Pizzolatto explained. "And it would start with me writing something on spec. Other than that, I could write a book without those constraints, but again, I'm doing other things and don't have the time or inclination at present."

In the upcoming season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) look to solve the case of six men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. Now, here's a look at the first official extended teaser for HBO's True Detective: Night Country, set to hit screens later this year:

López is set to write & direct, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.