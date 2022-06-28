True Detective: Night Country Gets Green Light; Kali Reis Joins Cast

Last month, news broke that actor/director Jodie Foster (The Silence of the Lambs) had been tapped to star and executive produce True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of HBO's crime thriller anthology series. With Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) & Barry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad) spearheading the show's return, we have two big updates to report. First, actor, professional boxer & Indigenous rights advocate Kali Reis (Black Flies) will be joining Foster in a lead role. And even better? with Foster and Reis in place, HBO has given the season an official green light. Set to film in Iceland, the new season focuses on Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis), who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. López is set to write & direct the pilot with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto along with Anonymous Content.

"We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, about today's casting news and official production co information. Just to give you a sense of how long it's been between seasons, this was what Casey Bloys had to say about the possibility of a fourth season back in February 2019 (yup, three years ago) during an interview with Deadline Hollywood. Though impressed with how the third season was playing our ratings-wise, the executive was taking a wait-and-see approach but was open to Pizzolatto's ideas. "I think we are going to handle it the same way as the last one – if Nic has an idea that he is excited about, we will talk about it but not rushing into anything. I think Nic is enjoying the current success of the show and maybe has something percolating but nothing has come to us yet," he explained (and we would say a little more than three years is definitely "not rushing into anything").