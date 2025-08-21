Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: true detective

True Detective Season 5: Nicolas Cage in Talks for Next Installment

Reports are Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is in talks to join the fifth season of HBO and Showrunner Issa López's True Detective.

Article Summary Nicolas Cage is reportedly in talks to star in HBO's True Detective Season 5 as Detective Henry Logan.

Season 5 will be led by showrunner Issa López and set in Jamaica Bay, New York, with filming starting soon.

This installment introduces new characters and stories, with subtle ties to the acclaimed Night Country season.

HBO plans to release True Detective Season 5 in 2027 with anticipation building around fresh casting choices.

Though HBO declined to comment on the reporting, it seems Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is in talks to join the fifth season of Showrunner Issa López's True Detective. According to reports, Cage would portray Henry Logan, a New York detective assigned to the season's big case (a role that Cage has apparently been interested in for some time). If the deal gets done, Cage would follow Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, who starred in the award-winning and critically acclaimed fourth season, "Night Country."

Previously, True Detective Showrunner Issa López noted that the fifth season of the hit HBO anthology series will not be a direct continuation of "Night Country," but there will be some threads and connections – similar to how "Night Country" connected to the first season. In addition, López added that the fifth season will have "different characters, different placement, a lot of connections with NC, 'Night Country.'" In February of this year, HBO EVP Francesca Orsi confirmed during the premiere of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 that the fifth season would hit screens in 2027. The location will be Jamaica Bay, NY, with Orsi adding, "Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with 'Night Country.' It's a different milieu [than Night Country] but just as powerful." Filming is expected to get underway in the upcoming months (with casting in its early stages – reportedly, with two male and one female lead). "I'm really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she's excited," Orsi added. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can't wait for this to go. It's all about casting and getting this ready."

