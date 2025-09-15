Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: true detective

True Detective Season 5/Nicolas Cage Rumor Gets Interesting Response

HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys had an interesting response when asked if Nicolas Cage was joining Showrunner Issa López's True Detective Season 5.

As we were heading toward the end of August, reports hit that Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage was in talks to join the fifth season of Showrunner Issa López's True Detective. Cage would reportedly portray Henry Logan, a New York detective assigned to the season's big case – a role that Cage has apparently been interested in for some time. Though no one from HBO would comment then, HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys had a very interesting response when asked about the rumor. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood after the 77th Emmy Awards saw shows like The Pitt, The Penguin, and more walk away with some major hardware, Bloys was asked if Cage was officially locked in for the part. "I can't comment on that, but I'm a fan of Nic Cage," Bloys responded, offering probably the best response you can (especially if you know that a deal is this close to being finalized).

Earlier this month, season one star Matthew McConaughey offered his thoughts on Cage joining the franchise. In addition, McConaughey shared what it would take for him to return to the role of Det. Rustin "Rust" Cohle. "He's a great actor, and I'd like to see him in that world," McConaughey shared with Variety during an interview supporting his new film, The Lost Bus. As for a return to the "True Detective" universe, McConaughey shared that he was open to it, but only if the script was on par with the debut season. "We nailed that first season," he said. "But if it's a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I'd do it. And you talk about monologues. Well, Rust Cohle had a monologue. He talked about everything that was inside him, and he didn't care if you were listening or not. There's freedom in that." McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starred in the Nic Pizzolatto-written first season, which ran in 2014 and received high praise from both critics and viewers.

Matthew McConaughey says Nicolas Cage taking over #TrueDetective in Season 5 is "good news" and "sounds like a tasty combination." "I don't [have advice]. I know Nicolas well enough that I know Nicolas is going to do his version of Nicolas." Variety #TIFF Studio pic.twitter.com/NjakEbVJdx — Variety (@Variety) September 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Previously, True Detective Showrunner Issa López noted that the fifth season of the hit HBO anthology series will not be a direct continuation of "Night Country," but there will be some threads and connections – similar to how "Night Country" connected to the first season. In addition, López added that the fifth season will have "different characters, different placement, a lot of connections with NC, 'Night Country.'" In February of this year, HBO EVP Francesca Orsi confirmed during the premiere of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 that the fifth season would hit screens in 2027. The location will be Jamaica Bay, NY, with Orsi adding, "Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with 'Night Country.' It's a different milieu [than Night Country] but just as powerful." Filming is expected to get underway in the upcoming months (with casting in its early stages – reportedly, with two male and one female lead). "I'm really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she's excited," Orsi added. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can't wait for this to go. It's all about casting and getting this ready."

