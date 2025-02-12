Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: HBO, issa lopez, max, true detective

True Detective Season 5 Set for 2027 Premiere; Location Revealed

HBO EVP Francesca Orsi revealed that Showrunner Issa López's True Detective Season 5 will hit in 2027 and where the season will be set.

It was five months ago when we last checked in with Showrunner Issa López to see how things were looking with the fifth season of True Detective. As was previously noted, the fifth season of the hit HBO anthology series will not be a direct continuation of "Night Country," but López noted that there will be some threads and connections – similar to how "Night Country" connected to the first season. In addition, she added that the fifth season will have "different characters, different placement, a lot of connections with NC, 'Night Country.'" Well, we've got some righteously promising news to pass along, courtesy of HBO EVP Francesca Orsi, who confirmed during the premiere of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 that the fifth season would hit screens in 2027. The location will be Jamaica Bay, NY, with Orsi adding, "It's a different milieu [than Night Country] but just as powerful."

HBO's True Detective: Night Country – An Overview

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Joining Jodie Foster and Kali Reis for "Night Country" were Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand guest-starred.

López writes, directs & serves as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Orsi when news of the series order was first announced.

