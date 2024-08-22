Posted in: MTV, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: ai, artificial intelligence, donald trump, opinion, taylor swift

Trump Tries Explaining Why Taylor Swift Won't Sue Him Over AI Images

Donald Trump tried explaining why he thinks Taylor Swift won't take legal action against him over sharing AI images of the singer/songwriter.

Earlier this week, we reported on how ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump (on behalf of his VP boy, JD Vance, we're assuming) accepted an endorsement from singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift and her "Swifties." Except it wasn't actually Swift, and it appears to not be a whole lot of her fans – it was actually an endorsement from "AI Taylor Swift." That included him sharing on his social media service a whole bunch of really bad and righteously creepy AI-generated images that look like they were pulled from the set of the recesses of your worst nightmares. But even though there was a "satire" label slapped on one of the main images, that wasn't enough to keep Trump from dropping an "I Accept" response. Needless to say, more than a few Swift fans on social media were not pleased – and one has to wonder how thrilled Swift is with having her likeness – and viewpoints – manipulated (especially with "Swifties for Kamala" ready to roll on August 27th).

Well, it looks like Trump isn't sounding too concerned about Swift taking any kind of legal action – as he made clear when he checked in with Fox Business Network's Grady Trimble. Though acknowledging that what he posted on his service was true and was actually fabricated, Trump had a two-point argument as to why he believes he's going to be fine. First, there's the "I Didn't Create Them" defense against being sued: "I don't know anything about them other than somebody else generated them. I didn't generate them… These were all made up by other people." Then we have the "It Happens to Me, Too!" defense: "AI is always very dangerous in that way. It's happening with me, too. They're making — having me speak. I speak perfectly, I mean, absolutely perfectly on AI, and I'm, like, endorsing other products and things. It's a little bit dangerous out there."

