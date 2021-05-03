Tuca & Bertie Season 2: Haddish, Wong Animated Series Returns June 13

After a cancellation by Netflix of the first season of Tuca & Bertie, fans of the show awaited a network t0 pick it back up and Adult Swim answered the call. The series and their new home have announced a date for the premiere of the second season of the adult animation of a quirky bird friendship. The two main voices of Tuca & Bertie are Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. The cancellation of the series occurred back in 2019 after the first season had dropped on Netflix. Tuca & Bertie was created by Lisa Hanawalt, who had previously worked on BoJack Horsemen.

The character of Bertie attempts to address her personal troubles via therapy while Tuca attempts to deny they are there in the first place. They both attempt to navigate the world of relationships both romantic and platonic in the upcoming season.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNEAK PEEK: Tuca & Bertie | Season 2 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYrCEamNs6s)

Past voice talents witnessed in Tuca & Bertie's first season include Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, Reggie Watts, John Early, and even Hanawalt herself in six episodes. The series won back in 2019 the Gotham Award for "Best Breakout Series" and proceeded to win and have nominations at the Annie Awards last year. Season two of Tuca & Bertie premieres this summer on Adult Swim on June 13th at 11:30 pm ET/PT. The unique animation, done by the company ShadowMachine, and the style of this series is a unique addition to the adult animation lineup at their new network. The use of animation and comedy goes hand-in-hand in the earlier released clip of season two as we see Bertie in therapy. Looking forward, this may be the best place for a series like Tuca & Bertie to call home. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about the second season!