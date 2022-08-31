Tulsa King Wraps Filming; Sylvester Stallone Shares Wrap Party Video

So the last time we checked in to see how things were going with production on Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & Terence Winter's (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) Sylvester Stallone-starring mob drama Tulsa King, Stallone, Winter, and others were taking us being the scenes for a better sense of what to expect. Well, we hope you enjoyed it because a little less than two weeks later, we're learning from Stallone that there's no more "behind the scene" to cover. But that's good news because the series has officially wrapped filming. To honor the special occasion, Stallone took to Instagram to share some thanks & appreciation, as well as a video from the wrap party.

"TULSA KING… This was a very long, difficult, exciting, mind-blowing production has just ended in Oklahoma. Though it was a long time to be away, it was worth it and to work with fantastic talent in front and behind the camera. Special shout out to [Paramount+] for making this happen, to Paramount's Kevin Cox, David Glasser, Terry Winter, Braden Aftergood, Fiona Cush, and last but not least, Taylor Sheridan!" Stallone wrote in the caption to his Instagram post (which you can check out below):

Here's the newest look behind the scenes of Paramount+'s Tulsa King, set to hit the streamer on Sunday, November 13. Along with that, Paramount Network will also air a linear sneak peek of the series premiere as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly-anticipated Season 5 return of Yellowstone that same night (with the second episode airing behind Yellowstone on November 20).

It's weird in a good way to see Stallone leading a streaming series since it's the first time he's ever accomplished it (a good sign for what he thought of the project), and he's definitely giving off good vibes in the 30 seconds that we get. Here's a look at the official teaser for Sheridan and Winter's Tulsa King:

Paramount+'s Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet. Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Dana Delany (Body of Proof), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) also star, along with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Allen Coulter; Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce the project.