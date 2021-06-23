Turner & Hooch TV Trailer A Reminder That Josh Peck Is NOT Tom Hanks

Disney+ released the official trailer for the upcoming Turner & Hooch TV series that serves as a sequel to the 1989 film of the same name. The new series features Josh Peck, who plays Det Scott Turner Jr, the son of the character played by Tom Hanks in the Roger Spottiswoode-directed original that also starred Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson, and Reginald VelJohnson (who reprises his role for the TV series). The trailer begins with a shot of the Golden Gate Bridge, because how else would you know it takes place in San Francisco? We see Jessica Baxter (Carra Patterson) asking Scott who's blowing up his phone with messages as he informs her it's coming from her mother.

After busting Scott's chops on why he hasn't found anyone, his partner proceeds to offer to set him up with her cousins as he responds, "Maybe after I make chief." At night, Scott gets a visitor from his sister Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca), who drops off an energetic French mastiff at his door. Puzzled, Scott asks what's going on before she reveals that it came straight from their mother. After making the call, Dr. Emily Carson, the veterinarian Scott Sr presumably married after the 1989 film, informs her son that his father wanted to have Hooch, who he rescued from a shelter, and this dog almost reminded him of the original.

Much like Hanks' character in the original, Peck's Scott Jr also makes a similar plea that he can't take care of the unruly dog. We're then treated to a glimpse of destruction the Hooch tornado creates throughout Scott's place. The next shot shows Jessica summoning Scott to an emergency as he tries to drive with Hooch nonchalantly awkwardly placed in the front passenger seat in his car. We're then treated to some of Scott's mad driving skills with a car flipping above them at one point.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Turner & Hooch | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://youtu.be/tLrwPjLlOjM)

The following shot introduces Chief James Mendez played by Anthony Ruivivar asking Scott why there's a dog in the precinct as he tries to explain his importance. We're also introduced to Erica Mouniere played by Vanessa Lengies, head of the US Marshals dog training program who instantly gets Hooch's ear on commands much to Scott's surprise. In the closing shots, we see a letter Scott Sr wrote to his son since Disney will deprive us of seeing Hanks on the TV series having killed his character. We also see the partnership starting to come to fruition. Turner & Hooch from Matt Nix, which also stars Matthew Garland, premieres on July 21 on Disney+. No offense to Peck, but I already miss Hanks' neuroticism.

