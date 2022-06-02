Twisted Metal: Joe Seanoa/Samoa Joe Joins Will Arnett as Sweet Tooth

Peacock's Twisted Metal isn't wasting any time rounding out its cast, following up earlier casting news with word that Joe Seanoa (AEW) aka Samoa Joe will bring the physical portrayal of Sweet Tooth to life, voiced by castmate & executive producer Will Arnett (Lego Masters, Murderville). In addition, Mike Mitchell (The Tomorrow War, Love), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley), and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things, NCIS) are also joining the cast as recurring guest stars. The five join the previously-announced Arnett as well as Anthony Mackie (Captain America 4), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Hayden Church (Divorce), Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Murderville), Neve Campbell (Scream 5, The Lincoln Lawyer) and Richard Cabral (Mayans MC). Mitchell's Stu & Vaughans' Mike are the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of this world, and together often find themselves to be more followers than fighters. Beatty Jr.'s Tommy is a grizzled and weathered cartographer who knows the dangers of the Wild Midwest.

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Mackie's John Doe is a smart ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much-needed supplies from one post-apocalyptic settlement to another. With no memory of his family or past, John's only goal is survival, until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true. Beatriz's Quiet is a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn't stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet's wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe.

Church's Agent Stone is a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgments. Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America… and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power. Arnett & Seanoa's Sweet Tooth is a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses "Lost Vegas" as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck. Campbell is set for the recurring role of Raven, though no additional information on the series character was released. Cabral is set to play Quiet's (Beatriz) over-protective brother, Loud.

Stemming from writer & showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal is executive produced by Smith, Mackie, Arnett, director Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip), Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Arnett & Forman, Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions; and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce.