Two "Huge" New Neil Gaiman TV Series To Film In Scotland In 2021

The Big Scottish Book Club on BBC Scotland recently began broadcasting its second series, filmed with social distancing. Its second episode saw writer Damian Barr filming at Lanark Memorial Hall with guests Neil Gaiman, Kirsty Logan and Dr Gavin Francis, and poetry from Harry Josephine Giles. The theme of this week's show is other worlds, both real and imagined, and the book group of the week give their verdict on Neil Gaiman's The Graveyard Book. More of that to come. Because in conversation with Barr, Neil Gaiman said that the graveyard in The Graveyard Book was based on the Glasgow Necropolis, including its hills, the topography of which he repurposed for the book. They have yet to add that fact to the Wikipedia page but it's only a matter of time.

Neil read from The Graveyard Book, talked about his various characterisations of Death, about his working practices with the late Sir Terry Pratchett, but Damian Barr also asked him what he was up to, living in Skye, an island off the coast of Scotland. And he told us.

Neil Gaiman stated that "I'm limited as to what I can actually tell, although I think people can hypothesize. But essentially I have been working on two huge television series both of which are going to get filmed in Scotland over… actually they both start shooting about a year from now, here in Scotland, once just outside Glasgow and one just outside Edinburgh. And helping get a film made which, with any luck, will be shooting on Skye. "

Neil Gaiman continued "Two of them are adaptations of my books, one is an adaptation of a non-fiction book set around Skye… official announcements haven't been made yet. But they are all… they will make people happy and I'm just delighted they are all happening. I am also delighted that we are able to make them here in Scotland, because there's so much amazing studio space. There are so many smart and brilliant people and also I get to work with Douglas MacKinnon of Skye who was the director of all of Good Omens. So we get to work together again."

Hypothesis – well filming The Graveyard Book near Glasgow with access to the Glasgow Necropolis has to be one option, and The Ocean At The End Of The Lane another for Edinburgh. But really, there are so many options for television series… any you would care to guess? And any idea for the non-fiction book set in Skye being adapted as a film?