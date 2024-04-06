Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: austin theory, Grayson Waller, judgment day, R-Truth, recaps, the miz, Wrestlemania, wrestling

Two Sets of Tag Champs Crowned at WrestleMania in Epic Ladder Match

🏆 A-Town Down Under & Awesome Truth are your NEW tag champs after an epic WrestleMania ladder match! 🪜 Take THAT, Tony Khan! 😎 #WWE #WrestleMania

🎉🎉🎉 Welcome, true wrestling fans, to WrestleMania! 🎉🎉🎉 The Chadster is here to provide you with the most unbiased coverage of the greatest wrestling spectacle of all time that you'll find anywhere on the internet! 😎 Get ready to experience true objective wrestling journalism that is not biased to either WWE or AEW. 📝 Let's face it, WrestleMania is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, and Tony Khan is probably crying in his White Claw right now watching this epic show, knowing that AEW can never hope to compete! 😭

The Chadster was on the edge of his seat watching the absolutely thrilling six-pack ladder match for both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships! 🪜 The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor had their work cut out for them defending against not one, not two, but FIVE other tag teams: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller), Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz), New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate), and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)! 😱 The match was pure chaos from the start, with ladders flying everywhere and superstars pulling out all the stops to win those coveted titles! 💥

The Chadster was absolutely blown away by the non-stop action in this match! 🤯 New Catch Republic hit stereo moonsaults off ladders to the floor, R-Truth busted out a SWEET CHIN MUSIC, and The New Day put Tommaso Ciampa through a ladder with a Limit Breaker! 💪 But in the end, it was A-Town Down Under who emerged victorious, with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller retrieving the SmackDown Tag Team titles to become the new champions! 🏆 And in a stunning turn of events, Awesome Truth outlasted the competition to secure the Raw Tag Team Championships, with R-Truth climbing the ladder to retrieve the titles and score a meaningful victory at WrestleMania! 🙌

The Chadster was so overjoyed by this match that he couldn't contain his excitement! 🤩 He ran outside, hopped in his Mazda Miata, and did a lap around the block honking the horn and shouting about how great WrestleMania was as his neighbors, obviously on Tony Khan's payroll, told him to shut up. 🚗📣 Sorry, but you can't censor unbiased journalism. The Chadster then celebrated by cracking open a White Claw and singing along to "All Star" by Smash Mouth at the top of his lungs! 🎤🍻 This was truly the greatest match of all time, and The Chadster will never forget the sheer euphoria he felt watching it unfold! 😍

In conclusion, let this be a reminder to Tony Khan and AEW of just how inferior they are compared to the might of WWE! 💪 WrestleMania is the grandest stage of them all, and matches like this prove why WWE is the leader in sports entertainment. 🌟 It's just so disrespectful of Tony Khan to even try to compete with the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 He clearly doesn't understand a single thing about putting on a spectacular show! 🙄 Keep following The Chadster and Bleeding Cool for more unbiased updates on the greatest WrestleMania of all time! 📰👍

