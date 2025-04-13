Posted in: MMA, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, trump, ufc

UFC Offers Perfect Cheryl Hines/Trump "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Moment

A wonderfully awkward "Curb Your Enthusiasm" moment went down between Cheryl Hines and a seemingly disinterested Donald Trump at UFC 314.

"RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far. He's a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters. I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America. His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is even more 'Liberal' than him if that's possible," was what Donald Trump had to say about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the beginning of 2024 – when RFK Jr. was still running for POTUS. Of course, that would all change dramatically when RFK Jr. dropped out a few months later, throwing his support behind Trump – a move that would see the guy with some very shady ideas about health and medicine get approved to be the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. One person who's been a topic in the midst of all of this is actress and RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Flight Attendant), with many wondering where she stood in terms of her husband being a member of "Team Trump." Based on the statement released by Hines in August 2024, it sounded like she was perfectly fine with where things were heading.

"The decision has been made to suspend my husband's, Robert Kennedy Jr.'s campaign, and I'd like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign. They have accomplished feats that were said to be impossible. They have gathered over a million signatures, more than any candidate in history, and have achieved ballot access across the country despite the roadblocks and lawsuits that have been brought against them for the sole purpose of keeping Bobby off of the ballots so no one would even have the opportunity to vote for him," Hines offered.

The actress continued, "I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity. Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. It's been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative, and endearing journey." Here's a look at how members of the Kennedy family took the news:

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother's announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Well, it appears that Hines got a chance to learn firsthand just how little Trump appreciates her support and what she's bringing to the table. During Saturday night's UFC 314 event in Miami, Trump can be seen greeting folks as he made his way to his seat – and that included a warm greeting and brief hug with RFK Jr. – but no such love of any kind from Trump to Hines. While Hines made the effort, it seems pretty clear that Trump had no time for any of that and had already moved on – in what can best be described as a true awkward "Curb Your Enthusiasm" moment that we're not sure even Larry David could've crafted – especially at a UFC event. Here's a look at the moment – with big thanks to Wu Tang is for the Children for sharing:

