Um, Actually Confirms Season 11 Launch in Two Weeks

Um, Actually is coming back for an 11th Season with Ify Nwadiwe and Brian David Gilbert at the helm, with new episodes starting this month

Dropout released a new trailer and images this morning, confirming that Um, Actually is back for an 11th Season, with new episodes starting in a few weeks. Ify Nwadiwe is back as host, with Brian David Gilbert at his side for fact-checking and more, as they have a new set of trios, even returning champions, to correct them about geeky things from all corners of entertainment and the internet. Enjoy the trailer and images here as the show's new 12-episode season starts on January 20, 2026.

Um, Actually – Season 11

Hosted by Ify Nwadiwe, with Brian David Gilbert as fact checker, Um, Actually tests contestants' pop culture knowledge as they must correct statements related to film and television, literature, video games, TTRPGs, and more using the phrase "Um, Actually." Guests this season include Brennan Lee Mulligan, Jordan Myrick, Angela Giarratana, Erika Ishii, Zac Oyama, Matthew Mercer, Emily Axford, Jarvis Johnson, Ally Beardsley, Oscar Montoya, and more.

Um, Actually, developed by Mike Trapp, is a distinctive trivia game show where contestants correct inaccuracies in geek and pop culture questions. Originally a popular segment on CollegeHumor's YouTube channel, the show's success in the digital space led to its transformation into a full series exclusively on Dropout. With its witty blend of challenging questions and pop culture expertise, Um, Actually has become a must-watch, captivating fans and fostering a vibrant community. Um, Actually is the longest-running series on Dropout, originating in 2015. Season nine will showcase the first change in hosting in the show's history, with the exception of a "switcheroo" episode in 2020 (where Ify Nwadiwe served as guest host).

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

