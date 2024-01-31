Posted in: Movies, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, netflix, sweet tooth, umbrella academy

Umbrella Academy, Squid Game, Cobra Kai & More: Next on Netflix 2024

This Thursday, Next on Netflix 2024 will roll out previews for Squid Game, The Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai, Sweet Tooth, and much more!

Article Summary Next on Netflix 2024 teases Squid Game S2, Umbrella Academy finale & more on Feb 1st.

Steve Blackman shares storyboard hinting at Umbrella Academy's finale power show.

Big reveals for Netflix originals including Rebel Moon Part 2 & Bridgerton.

Anticipation grows for additional cast newcomers in Umbrella Academy's last season.

If you're a fan of Netflix's original series & films, then you're really going to like what's about to go down on Thursday, February 1st, at around 9 am. Because that's when the streaming service will roll out "Next on Netflix 2024," a big day of preview of what's ahead for 2024. How big are we talking? Squid Game Season 2, Bridgerton, Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver, The Umbrella Academy: Final Season, 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Cobra Kai, Damsel, Emily in Paris, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Hit Man, Love is Blind, Outer Banks, Sweet Tooth, and The Diplomat are just some of the series & films in play (we're hoping for a new look at Arcane, too).

Here's a look at the teaser announcement that went out for the big preview day this morning:

What's next on Netflix? Squid Game Season 2

Bridgerton

Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver

The Umbrella Academy's Final Season

3 Body Problem

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Cobra Kai

Damsel

Emily in Paris

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hit Man… pic.twitter.com/GDlgDpa3lt — Netflix (@netflix) January 31, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Previews Final Season

It was early in 2023 when showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman signaled that the last line of the series finale (S04E06: "End of the Beginning" – directed by Paco Cabezas and written by Blackman) had been written. Meaning that we now knew the titles of the season's bookend episodes (with the final season kicking off with S04E01: "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," written by Blackman & Jesse McKeown). Following that, Blackman shared a look at a storyboard that included the caption, "Power. Unhinged." As for the storyboard, it appeared to show a character unleashing some serious power – but who? Also, are we sure that it's the same person? We're leaning that way – but something about the bottom image vibes differently from the one above it:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) have also joined the cast of the final season. Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series. Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.

