Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Season 1 Ep. 1 Available for Free on YouTube Adult Swim posted the premiere of Genndy Tartakovsky’s supernatural animated-action series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal on YouTube for free.

Genndy Tartakovsky's supernatural animated-action series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal hooked us right from the start – even before we screened it – for two big reasons. First, the premise: a team of heroes reawakens to fight an ominous force throughout eternity. But when the reawakening of our heroes manifests in the bodies of new unsuspecting hosts, they must find a way to protect the world against the prevailing darkness. Seriously… how cool is that? And then there's the fact that it comes from Tartakovsky – done deal. But just in case you need a little more convincing and want to check out S01E01 "The Awakening" for free, Adult Swim has you covered because they've released the episode for free – and we have it waiting for you below.

In the opener, Emma's wedding day takes a drastic turn when she is awakened by a powerful sorceress, setting off a transformation that leaves her life forever changed. Here's a look back at the official trailer & overview, followed by "The Awakening":

In "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal," an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they've embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat.

Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is created and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Samurai Jack"), with character designs from Stephen DeStefano ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal"), music by Tyler Bates ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Samurai Jack"), and Joanne Higginbottom ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"), and sound effects design by Joel Valentine ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"). The voice cast includes Hazel Doupe as Melinda, Tom Milligan as Edred, and Demari Hunte as Seng.