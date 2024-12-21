Posted in: Audio Dramas, Movies, TV | Tagged: Audible, Molly C. Quinn, stephen king, Unlicensed, Welcome To Night Vale

Unlicensed Star Molly C. Quinn Talks "Night Vale" Audio Drama & More

Bleeding Cool spoke with Molly C. Quinn about the Audible audio mystery series Unlicensed, from the creators of Welcome to Night Vale.

Molly C. Quinn is currently starring in the new season of the critically acclaimed Audible Original series Unlicensed, a scripted fiction noir from the creators of the seminal podcast Welcome to Night Vale. Unlicenced is a murder mystery set in the far reaches of LA, the plot of the second season centers around Luisa Strus and Quinn as private eyes investigating a popular ghost hunting influencer who goes missing during a live stream. Best known by many for her role on the long-running ABC series Castle, she has been delving deep into horror and horror-adjacent film, TV, and podcasts, and we spoke to her about her most recent work in the podcast series and her role in Mike Flanagan's upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck.

Hi Molly, you seem to have ended up in one of the more fun acting genre niches, which is the world of Science Fiction, Fantasy, supernatural, and horror. You're one of the busiest actors in those genres. "Castle" and "The Rookie" were probably the most "normal" genre projects you worked on. Was genre something you set out to act in, or was it something that you fell into?

This is incredibly nice of you! Hearing those genres makes me realize how much of my childhood dreams I've really unlocked! I tend to have my head in the clouds most of the time…maybe that natural inclination to always be dreaming is what draws me to genre storytelling so strongly!

How did you land the co-lead in "Unlicensed"?

I would also like to know how I got lucky enough to land the co-lead in Unlicensed! I think maybe Joseph and Jeffrey having so much time around me while I toured with Welcome to Night Vale might have had something to do with it! It's really an honor to think that I played any part in inspiring their creativity.

Did you get to act with Luisa Strus in the recording studio, or did you record all your lines by yourself?

So far, we've recorded separately, but the times we've done live readings together has been a blast! More please!

Were you given much direction in recording your lines since your work was more like recording an audiobook rather than acting a scene with partners? Were you ever directed to turn it "up" or "down" in your emotional delivery?

Oh yeah, Karlyn E. Daigle, our director, helps me tremendously with hearing if the emotion I believe I'm vocally delivering is there or not. Working with only one tool, the voice – collaboration – becomes very important to me. I need a director who's willing to jump in and fine-tune the performance with me.

Stephen King and Mike Flanagan fans are excited about "The Life of Chuck," which is a take on the existential cosmic horror mysteries. Is it giving too much away if you talk about it or the character you play in it?

"The Life of Chuck" is a gem. I think it is a piece of art. My soul connected to Mike's adaptation of King's novella with such force…I was over the moon when Mike called and asked me to join the cast. Watching TLOC, you will laugh, you will cry, you will feel like dancing, and maybe a renewed fear of the spaces from childhood that were always locked…The basement at my grandma's house comes to mind for me…

Unlicensed is streaming on Audible.

