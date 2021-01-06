Updated Card for Impact Wrestling Genesis and Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling kicked off 2021 with an excellent first episode of the year ahead of Saturday's Genesis Impact Plus special and the following week's big Hard to Kill PPV. And as both of those shows approach, the card for both is becoming much better defined.

Genesis is set to air on Saturday, January 9th exclusively for subscribers of Impact Plus. That show will feature the return of the Super X Cup tournament, as well as Moose vs. Willie Mack in an I Quit match. Also, added just last night on Impact, Jordynne Grace will face her former tag team partner and wrestling legend Jazz in a one-on-one match.

It also seems possible that we could see a tag team match between Rohit Raju and Chris Bey vs. TJP and Manik, if not at Genesis, then probably on Impact next week. Speaking of next week's Impact, Karl Anderson will face Rich Swann next week with all the other participants in the Hard to Kill main event banned from ringside.

Impact's Hard to Kill PPV airs on Saturday, January 16th. The main event of that show will be a six-man tag team match reunited the Bullet Club as Kenny Omega teams with the Good Brothers to take on Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan will face Havok and Neveah in the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament. Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Knockouts Championship against Taya Valkyrie. Manik will defend the X-Division Championship against Chris Bey and Rohit Raju. And in possibly the biggest match of the night, just revealed on Impact last night, Ethan Page will face his own alternate personality, the Karate Man. And probably more to come.

Impact Wrestling, the successor to the great legacy of TNA Wrestling, airs weekly on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 8PM Eastern. Impact also streams live at that same time on Twitch, with commercials replaced by classic TNA moments or chats with Melissa Santos. Impact also offers a monthly subscription service, Impact Plus, that offers access to replays of Impact, monthly Impact Plus exclusive quasi-PPV events, and access to the illustrious TNA tape library. Impact PPV events and Impact Plus can also be purchased and viewed on the Fite TV app.