Utopia Official Trailer: Humanity's Survival Lies Within Its Pages

Amazon Studios and Gone Girl author-screenwriter Gillian Flynn are done with the cryptic teases and previews (at least for now), offering up not only the official trailer for their upcoming conspiracy thriller Utopia but a premiere date: Friday, September 25. When the conspiracy in the elusive comic "Utopia" turns out to be real, a group of young fans band together to embark on a high-stakes, twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves… and ultimately, humanity.

utopia
A look at Utopia key art (Image: Amazon Prime)

Here's your official trailer for Amazon Prime's Utopia, premiering September 25th:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFSKBllxRIw

Utopia is an eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia."

Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

A look at Utopia (Image: Amazon Studios)
A look at Utopia (Image: Amazon Studios)

Alongside Flynn, executive producers on Utopia include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on HBO's Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos, and Amazon Studios.

