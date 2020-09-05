Utopia Teasers: Meet Grant, Alice & Thomas: Saviors or Something Else?

Viewers are now less than three weeks away from Amazon Studios and Gone Girl author-screenwriter Gillian Flynn's Utopia, with the conspiracy-thriller-and-more set to begin twisting our perceptions of what's real and what's imaginary (and the world that lives in-between) starting September 25. To get everyone up-to-speed, the streaming service has been introducing us to the players seeking the truth behind the elusive comic "Utopia" For some, it's about saving humanity and freedom- but for others? It's about power and control. And then there are those who only want chaos…

Now let's get to know the ever-elusive Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton), the kind-hearted and sharp-minded Alice (Farrah Mackenzie), and Thomas (Cory Michael Smith), who will "disrupt":

Utopia is an eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia."

Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

Amazon Prime's Utopia stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica, Desmin Borges, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith. Alongside Flynn, executive producers include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on HBO's Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos, and Amazon Studios.