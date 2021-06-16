Uzumaki: Anime Director Hiroshi Nagahama Explains Delay, Shares Teaser

Uzumaki fans got a surprise today for the upcoming series on Adult Swim, and it came from the mouth of the director himself, Hiroshi Nagahama. The Toonami teaser addressed the delays that have occurred as well as the release window expected for the anime's release. Junji Ito, the mind behind the horror manga turned anime miniseries, has a loyal and excited fan base behind his stories and body horror-themed drawings. These drawings are a large part of the popularity that Uzumaki has gained.

Supernatural and strange forces are always a theme in Ito's stories, often taking place in small towns. Uzumaki, which translates to "spiral" in Japanese, is the pinnacle symbol and theme in the manga and a piece of that can be seen in the short but exciting teaser just received.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Uzumaki Update & Teaser | Toonami | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnQOO8Y1Ck0)

The teaser hosted by Nagahama was both informative and wonderfully odd. The random zoom-ins on his sweater's zipper and mic were only part of the fun of watching the announcements. The setback has made the announcement of the premiere window to be in October 2022. The pandemic, along with the need to increase staff for finishing work on Uzumaki, has made it difficult for Hiroshi and his team as of late. Although we receive a fairly short introduction to the world of the Uzumaki anime, a vision of Junji Ito come to life, small glimpses of spirals and the town witnessed is more than we could have expected. The twisted and intriguing mind of this creative team looks like it'll be a blast to watch next year. More clips may be headed our way in the future, maybe not a lot according to Nagahama based on what spoilers they could unintentionally reveal, but fans can hope. Let us know in the comments below what you're most excited to see in the Uzumaki anime miniseries next year!

