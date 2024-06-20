Posted in: ABC, NBC, TV | Tagged: Agent Recon, exclusive, interview, Marc Singer, V (1984), V (2009)

V: Marc Singer on Why TV's Sci-Fi Series Franchise Remains Relevant

Marc Singer (Agent Recon) spoke with Bleeding Cool about the legacy of the V TV sci-fi franchise and why it continues to remain relevant.

Some would say the Kenneth Johnson-created franchise V was ahead of its time when the miniseries premiered on NBC in 1983, spawning three spinoffs that include V: The Final Battle miniseries in 1984, the weekly series that ran from 1984-1985 and the ABC remake that ran from 2009-2011. The ensemble cast was led by Marc Singer, who played TV journalist and cameraman Michael Donovan, discovering the unfortunate reptilian truth about Earth's new extraterrestrial friends, the Visitors, and unraveling the conspiracy of their true intentions. While promoting his action sci-fi thriller Agent Recon, Singer spoke with Bleeding Cool about the series' legacy and why its messages remain as relevant in 2024 as the original 1983 miniseries.

V Star Marc Singer on the Kenneth Johnson Franchise's Enduring Legacy

"The emphasis on technology and the stresses that the natural world left to us on this planet, Earth, combine to virtually thrust us into the science fiction and fantasy realm because the more we ignore, eat up, and outmode the natural world, the more species that go extinct, the more of the planet that we allow to be degraded," Singer said. "We will be forced indoors and into technological domes however they're constituted. It seems like sci-fi must be the format that comes next and emphasized. There won't be anything left but what we speculate because everything else will have been turned into things mechanistic for our survival. Singer appeared in all 21 episodes of both original V and played an original character, Lars Tremont, a member of the top-secret Project Ares who knows more about the Visitors than most while prepping for their attack, in the ABC remake. The NBC series also starred Faye Grant, Jane Badler, Richard Lawson, Richard Herd, Jason Bernard, Michael Wright, Andrew Prine, Frank Ashmore, and Robert Englund.

Agent Recon, which also stars Chuck Norris and Derek Ting, is available on digital and on-demand on June 21st.

