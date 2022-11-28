Velma, 1923, Doctor Who, James Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Nothing's so cold/As closing the heart when all we need/Is to free the soul/But we wouldn't be that brave. I know/And the air outside's so soft/Confessing everything/Everything/All I want is to feel this way/To be this close, to feel the same/All I want is to feel this way/The evening speaks, I feel it say… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Toad the Wet Sprocket with "All I Want," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes rumblings that Russell T Davies's Doctor Who "Whoniverse" may include shows for the Cybermen & Daleks, DC Studios co-head James Gunn reaffirming a DCU across film, television & animation, Star Trek star George Takei responding to William Shatner's "publicity" slight, HBO Max's Velma team discussing inclusion and "Scooby-Doo" canon, Paramount+ releasing the official trailer for the Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring Yellowstone prequel series 1923, and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty examing Rick's "supervillains" issues.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Velma, 1923, Doctor Who, James Gunn/DCU & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Disney+'s Andor, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Jason David Frank's memorial livestream, an updated MCU timeline, NBC's SNL/WWF's Saturday Night's Main Event, FX's Fleishman Is in Trouble, BritBox's Staged, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, November 28, 2022:

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 8 Review: Rick's His Own Worst Arch-Enemy

Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy Previews Season Two, Rebellion & More

1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Official Trailer, Key Art Released

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9 "Katsuki Bakugo: Rising" Review

Jason David Frank Official Fan Page Sets Livestream Memorial Event

James Gunn Remains Committed to DCU Series, Animation; Early Details

MCU Timeline Updated with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, GOTG Special

Why SNL Has WWF's Saturday Night's Main Event to Thank for Season 48

Velma: Kaling & Grandy on Inclusion, Comedy, Scooby-Doo Canon & More

Star Trek: George Takei Responds to "Prima Donna" William Shatner

Fleishman Is in Trouble: Maxim Swinton on Stumping Eisenberg & More

The Flash, The Walking Dead, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Davies "Whoniverse" Could Include Daleks, Cybermen Series

Staged Series 3 Ep. 4 Swapped with Finale; BritBox "Looking Into This"

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.