MCU Timeline Updated with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, GOTG Special

With Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special now in play in the MCU, it's time to take a look at the updated viewing timeline. A couple of things to keep in mind with the rundown that follows. To kick things off, we're only listing the films & series that are core Marvel Studios projects only. We're not doing a deep dive into DVD extras and things like that (though consider that as part of our "work in progress"). Perhaps a little more controversial is that we're not including Netflix's Marvel series (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders) because we're not sure their canon will end up being fully blended into the main MCU timeline (especially after hearing enough whispers that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil will have a "soft reboot" with Daredevil: Born Again). Same with Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Agent Carter, Marvel's Runaways, etc. Yes, we know that when you apply the "multiverse" tag, then it's "everyone in the pool." So we're going to throw this under "work in progress" for now, too.

So keeping all of that in mind, here's a look at the updated rundown of the MCU timeline, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special also added to the line-up based on previous confirmations. For example, Gunn previously mentioned that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special falls between Thor: Love and Thunder and the third volume of the "GOTG" films.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

The Incredible Hulk

Thor

The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

I Am Groot (Season 1)

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Black Widow (note: credits scenes should be screened after Avengers: Endgame)

Doctor Strange

Black Panther

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Thor: Ragnarok

Ant-Man and the Wasp (note: credits scenes should be screened after Avengers: Infinity War)

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Loki (Season 1; allow for alternate timelines in-play)

What If…? (Season 1)

WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Eternals

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Ms. Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder

Werewolf by Night

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special