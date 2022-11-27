MCU Timeline Updated with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, GOTG Special
With Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special now in play in the MCU, it's time to take a look at the updated viewing timeline. A couple of things to keep in mind with the rundown that follows. To kick things off, we're only listing the films & series that are core Marvel Studios projects only. We're not doing a deep dive into DVD extras and things like that (though consider that as part of our "work in progress"). Perhaps a little more controversial is that we're not including Netflix's Marvel series (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders) because we're not sure their canon will end up being fully blended into the main MCU timeline (especially after hearing enough whispers that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil will have a "soft reboot" with Daredevil: Born Again). Same with Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Agent Carter, Marvel's Runaways, etc. Yes, we know that when you apply the "multiverse" tag, then it's "everyone in the pool." So we're going to throw this under "work in progress" for now, too.
So keeping all of that in mind, here's a look at the updated rundown of the MCU timeline, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special also added to the line-up based on previous confirmations. For example, Gunn previously mentioned that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special falls between Thor: Love and Thunder and the third volume of the "GOTG" films.
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain Marvel
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
The Incredible Hulk
Thor
The Avengers
Iron Man 3
Thor: The Dark World
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
I Am Groot (Season 1)
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Ant-Man
Captain America: Civil War
Black Widow (note: credits scenes should be screened after Avengers: Endgame)
Doctor Strange
Black Panther
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Thor: Ragnarok
Ant-Man and the Wasp (note: credits scenes should be screened after Avengers: Infinity War)
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Endgame
Loki (Season 1; allow for alternate timelines in-play)
What If…? (Season 1)
WandaVision
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Eternals
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Hawkeye
Moon Knight
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Ms. Marvel
Thor: Love and Thunder
Werewolf by Night
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special