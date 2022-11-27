The Flash, The Walking Dead, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Irene Cara with "The Dream (Hold On To Your Dream)," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes AMC's The Walking Dead revealing the alternate-ending future of the TWD universe, the Mark Hamill/The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special rumor getting debunked (we think?), Twisted Sister frontman & heavy metal legend Dee Snider throwing the horns at James Gunn & John Cena for HBO Max's Peacemaker, Stephen King takes to Twitter to call out Elon Musk once again, Amazon's Reacher stars Alan Ritchson & Maria Sten post their Season 2 perspectives, and CW18 Milwaukee drops some red flags on a supposed teaser for The CW's The Flash Season 9.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: WWE Survivor Series results, The Always Sunny Podcast, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, TNT's AEW Rampage, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, BBC's Doctor Who & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, November 27, 2022:

Sami Zayn is Bloodline MVP in War Games Victory at Survivor Series

Austin Theory Wins United States Championship at Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Championship at Survivor Series

AJ Styles Defeats Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series: War Games

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Even Mark Hamill Has Doubts

Team Bianca Belair Beats Damage CTRL in War Games at Survivor Series

The Flash: CW Milwaukee Affiliate Red-Flags Alleged Season 9 Teaser

Stephen King: Elon Musk/Twitter "Terrible Fit"; Stick to Cars, Rockets

Reacher: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten Offer Season 2 Filming Perspectives

Peacemaker: Dee Snider Praises Gunn, Cena Series' Hair Metal Messaging

Always Sunny Podcast: Miranda, Bluestone Honor "The Nightman Cometh"

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Mark Hamill Rumor Debunked

Let's Overanalyze Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8 Cold Open!

WWE Survivor Series War Games: Full Card, How to Watch, Live Results

The Walking Dead: Meet the Alternate Ending Future of TWD Univers

AEW Rampage: 6 Lowlights from the Blackest of Fridays

What We Do in the Shadows S05: Harvey Guillen Puts In The Work & More

The Walking Dead: Dead City Offers Fresh Look at Negan/Maggie Spinoff

Doctor Who: When Doctors Collide! Let's Look Back on Those Crossovers

The Walking Dead, Titans, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

