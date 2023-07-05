Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Animation Group, Warner Bros | Tagged: babylon 5, justice league, Metalocalypse, venture bros

Venture Bros, Babylon 5 & More Set to Screen at SDCC 2023 (Details)

Screenings & panels for The Venture Bros., Metalocalypse:, Justice League: Warworld & Babylon 5: The Road Home are set for SDCC 2023.

Even though Hall H might be found a bit lacking, this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) still has a lot to offer inside and outside the San Diego Convention Center. And when we're talking about animation, we're learning that Warner Bros. Discovery's Warner Bros. Entertainment is looking to make an impact in some very big ways. So what can folks look forward to? How do screenings, Q&A sessions, and more sound? We thought you'd approve. As for what you should be keeping an eye out for, there are going to be four panels focusing on the following animated films: Adult Swim's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, DC's Justice League: Warworld, and Babylon 5: The Road Home. What follows is a rundown of WBE's SDCC 2023 schedule, along with who is expected to attend and more. And just in case you need a refresher, we've also included trailers for all four of them.

Thursday, July 20th (8:30pm in Room 6BCF): "The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart" – After the world premiere, Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer will be joined by cast members for a panel discussion & audience Q&A.

Friday, July 21st (Indigo Ballroom): "Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar" – Series co-creator Brendon Small and guests discuss the "Metalocalypse" universe, preview clips from the R-rated film, and preview the upcoming album Dethalbum IV.

Friday, July 21st (Ballroom 20): "Justice League: Warworld" – After the world premiere of the R-rate animated film, filmmakers and members of the voice cast will take part in a Q&A.

Saturday, July 22nd (Room 6BCF): "Babylon 5: The Road Home" – Celebrating the 30th anniversary of J. Michael Straczynski's original series, the session will include the world premiere of the animated film from Straczynski, along with returning cast members Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Tracy Scoggins, and Patricia Tallman.

