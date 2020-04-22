While times may be tough for the professional wrestling business across the board, one place where it's doing just fine thank you very much is on Vice TV. Producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring is not only a demo and ratings hit, but it looks to have a long and influential future at Vice if EVP and General Manager Morgan Hertzan has his way. For Hertzan, the wrestling docuseries' successful storytelling framework can be useful when considering future programming content: "We are eagerly looking forward to explore more ways to do more episodes of Dark Side of the Ring and Dark Side of other strands. We also are looking at all of our audience data and what people love about that show is, and are using it to inform other shows that we're greenlighting. The audience is telling us they love this kind of storytelling so we want to keep delivering on that over and over again."

Looking at Nielsen's ratings breakdown is the easiest way to understand why the network's excited for more. The first three episodes of the current season were the top three most-watched shows in the network's history. Digging deeper into the numbers, episodes of Dark Side of the Ring's first two seasons make up five of the network's most-watched broadcasts among viewers 18-49 and 25-54 as well as 8 of the top ten P2+ viewers.

The second season consists of ten episodes and focused its investigative spotlight on a wide range of subjects, beginning with a two-part look into the life and tragics deaths of Chris Benoit, Nancy Benoit, and their son, Daniel. From there, the series looked into the murder of Dino Bravo, the WWF/WWE's "Brawl for All" tournament that led to career-ending injuries, the controversial career of ECW star New Jack and David Schultz's violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter. The remainder of the season looks at the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka's girlfriend, the story of tag team wrestling legends Hawk and Animal: The Road Warriors, Herb Abrams' attempt to build a wrestling empire, and the story of Owen Hart's death during a WWE pay-per-view.

Along with serving as executive producers, Husney will also serve as show writer, with Eisener directing. Catherine Whyte, Naveen Prasad, and Vanessa Case also serve as executive producers, with Alex McIntosh producing. Tara Nadolny is the supervising executive for Vice TV, with the series produced by Vice Studios. (Deadline Hollywood)