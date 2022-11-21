Vikings: Valhalla Shares Season 2 Images Ahead of January 2023 Return

If you're a fan of Netflix and series creator, showrunner & EP Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla, then we're glad you stopped by because we think you're going to like what we have to offer. Earlier this year, we learned that the series had been renewed for both a second and third season. Well, not only do we have the second season hitting streaming screens on January 12, 2023, but we also have a set of preview images & an official overview that offers a better sense of what viewers can expect coming out of the first season's finale:

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). Season Two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat, an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.

"Fans of Valhalla — THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One. The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I'm thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far. SKÅL!!!" Stuart wrote in a statement to the fans when the news was first announced earlier this year.

Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri executive produce with Vikings: Valhalla based on the series Vikings created by Michael Hirst.