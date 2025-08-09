Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: vision quest

Vision Quest Showrunner: Stashwick as Paladin, Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y.

Vision Quest Showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed Star Trek: Picard stars Todd Stashwick as mercenary Paladin and Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y.

There's nothing like a convention or fan event when it comes to breaking news, like what Showrunner Terry Matalas had to share earlier today during Star Trek Las Vegas about his and Marvel Television's Paul Bettany-starring Vision Quest. Previously, we learned that Star Trek: Picard star Todd Stashwick (Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw) was set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology. Thanks to Matalas, it's now been confirmed that Stashwick will be portraying Paladin (known to go by Paul Denning or Paul Dennis), a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe (created by Jim Shooter and Carmine Infantino and first appearing in 1978's Daredevil #150). In addition, "Picard" star Orla Brady has been tapped for the role of F.R.I.D.A.Y., the AI used by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark after Jarvis became the Vision (Bettany).

Here's a look at the post from Parks And Cons sharing what Matalas had to announce about Vision Quest during today's panel session:

In addition to Bettany, Stashwick, and Brady, the series is expected to star James Spader (The Blacklist), reprising his role as the voice of robotic big bad Ultron (from 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron) for a father/son reunion of sorts. Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) has been tapped for the key role of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings, who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica (HBO's The Franchise) has been tapped for the series regular role of Tucker, and T'Nia Miller (Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast in the key role of Jocasta.

