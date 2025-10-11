Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Movies, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: NYCC, VisionQuest

VisionQuest: Paul Bettany-Starring WandaVision Spinoff Set for 2026

Paul Bettany was on hand for NYCC to announce that VisionQuest (the final chapter in the "WandaVision"/"Agatha All Along") arrives in 2026.

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum promised some big news from today's Marvel Animation and Marvel Television panel at New York Comic Con, and they did not disappoint. But it was the surprise at the end of the panel that really got folks talking, as MCU veteran Paul Bettany joined Winderbaum to drop some announcements about Showrunner Terry Matalas' VisionQuest. Arriving in 2026, the upcoming Marvel Television series will mark the final installment in the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in last year's Agatha All Along.

Along with the announcement, footage from the series was screened to attendees that offered looks at Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H. In addition, we get to see Bettany in White Vision and human form – with James Spader's Ultron and AI programs Jarvis, Friday, and Edith also sporting a human look. But what's sure to get folks talking was the end of the trailer, with Ruaridh Mollica appearing in a CC-TV recording where he's identified as Thomas Shepherd – an adult version of Vision and Wanda's son who appeared as a child in WandaVision.

Here's a look at Winderbaum welcoming Bettany onto the stage to briefly discuss the series:

Star Trek: Picard star Todd Stashwick (Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw) is set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology. Thanks to Matalas, it was confirmed that Stashwick would be portraying Paladin (known to go by Paul Denning or Paul Dennis), a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe (created by Jim Shooter and Carmine Infantino and first appearing in 1978's Daredevil #150). In addition, Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings, who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica (HBO's The Franchise) has been tapped for the series regular role of Tucker, and T'Nia Miller (Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast in the key role of Jocasta.

