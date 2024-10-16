Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, kamala harris, opinion

VP Kamala Harris Interview: Does Bret Baier Actually Watch FOX "News"?

VP Kamala Harris looked strong during her interview - and FOX "News" anchor Bret Baier left us wondering if he actually watches FOX "News."

Tonight was the night when Vice President Kamala Harris was kind enough to give FOX "News" a chance to feel like it should have a seat at the big kids' table in terms of news and journalism. When the dust settled, there were three key truths that can't be denied. First, VP Harris walked into the belly of the beast, slapped it around for a little less than 30 minutes, and then threw it a towel and told it to clean up the blood before it goes. Second, we stop pretending that Bret Baier is anything more than just a FOX "News" talking head because it was clear by the way the interview went that he was looking to appease the Trump lackeys who had been going after him on social media. Third, it's pretty clear that Baier doesn't watch the very "news" network that writes him his check.

Here's what happened. At one point during the interview, Baier played a clip from a pre-taped, edited FOX "News" town hall that ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump took part in with "news" network talking head Harris Faulkner that included an audience of Republican women. In the clip, Trump appears to be claiming that he wasn't being serious or threatening anyone with his "enemy within" comments (we're assuming he's also including all of the other times he spoke about unleashing the police and military on those smart enough not to but into his steaming pile of nonsense). "With all due respect, that clip was not what he has been saying about the 'enemy within,'" VP Harris said to Baier in response to the clip. "That's not what you just showed."

And guess what? To no one's surprise except Trump lackeys and FOX "News" talking heads, VP Harris was right. In fact, Trump brought up the "enemy within" during that very same FOX "News" town hall where Baier took his whitewashing clip. Since it's clear that Baier doesn't know what's going on at his own "news" network, here's MSNBC's Chris Hayes offering him a reminder:

WATCH: Kamala Harris catches Fox News edit of Trump's "enemies from within" threat. "She wasn't about to let Fox get away with it," says @chrislhayes. pic.twitter.com/ou6aSaHgq0 — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!