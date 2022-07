Walker: Independence Star Katherine McNamara Posts Day 1 Filming Video

Earlier this month, we learned that filming was getting underway on The CW's Katherine McNamara & Matt Barr-starring Walker: Independence. Set in the late 1800s, the prequel series follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change in the small town. Well, a little more than a week later, McNamara is checking in via social media with a video marking her first day on set filming (along with an image of her in Abby Walker mode) and expressing her appreciation for having the opportunity to take on this role and do right by the show's universe.

"Day 1 of #WalkerIndependence. So honored to be a part of this story and the #WalkerLegacy and grateful for our wonderful #WIndyfam. I've only taken a few steps in Abby's shoes but I know I'm going to learn a lot from her. Here we go y'all – #LetsMakeAWestern," McNamara wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, but it's the video that you'll definitely want to check out (which you can, below):

Now here's a look at the official season trailer and overview for The CW's Walker: Independence, airing Thursdays beginning on October 6th:

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW's current hit series "Walker", WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, "Arrow"), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, "911: Lone Star"), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, "The Carrie Diaries"), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby's origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, "Wu Assassins"), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, "Walker"), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence's noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers, "Single All the Way"), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian, "Another Life"), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby's husband's killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

The CW's Walker: Independence is from CBS Studios with a teleplay written by Seamus Kevin Fahey from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke of Pursued By a Bear. Both serve as executive producers along with Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Laura Terry of Pursued by a Bear. Larry Teng serves as executive producer and director on the pilot.

