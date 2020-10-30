Walker: Odette Annable Joins The CW, Jared Padalecki Series

The cast of Supernatural star Jared Padalecki's Walker continues to grow. With the reimagining of the popular Chuck Norris-starring series Walker, Texas Ranger set to premiere January 21, 2021, The CW series is welcoming Odette Annable (Supergirl) as a recurring character. Annable's Geri is the bartender at a local bar called the Side Step who is an old friend of Walker and his late wife, Emily – and who hasn't seen Walker since Emily's funeral. The two share a history- once shaped by both friendship and a shared tragedy.

Annable joins a cast that also includes Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), and Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural). Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.

.@jarpad has his badge and cowboy hat ready. #Walker premieres Thursday, January 21 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/gSqix0nReD — Walker (@thecwwalker) October 29, 2020

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

