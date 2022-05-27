Walker Season 2 E17 "Torn" Preview: Love Triangles Run in The Family

After spending some time off our screens, the second season of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker resumes its run next week with S02E17 "Torn" (directed by America Young & written by Aaron Carew). And if there's a theme to next week's episode, it's that love triangles can be a real pain in the ass. Cordell (Padalecki) and Stella (Violet Brinson) are learning that the hard way. For Cordell, it's how Geri (Odette Annable) will react to his growing closer to Twyla (Karissa Lee Staples). Meanwhile, Stella has to make some hard decisions about her feelings for Todd (Cameron Vitosh) and Colton (Jalen Thomas Brooks). Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for next week's chapter:

Walker Season 2 Episode 17 "Torn": IN FLUX – Twyla (guest star Karissa Lee Staples) is tapped to assist the Rangers on a case as she and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) are beginning to grow closer. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) re-evaluates her feelings for Todd (guest star Cameron Vitosh) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) while Geri (Odette Annable) extends an olive branch to Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza). America Young directed the episode written by Aaron Carew.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), Dave Annable (What/If), and Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.