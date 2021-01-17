Walker: The CW Shares New Preview Images for Jared Padalecki Series

With now only a few days to go until the premiere of The CW and Jared Padalecki's Walker, viewers have been given a look at Cordell Walker's (Padalecki) tragic backstory and his efforts to turn his life around, as well as the friends and family (and foes) who will populate his world this season. Now, the modern reboot of the original CBS' Chuck Norris-starring series has posted another wave of preview images focusing on Cordell's life- past and present. As you're about to see, Cordell is looking to make some changes in his life that will bring him closer to his remaining family and friends- but he won't be able to fully move on until he gets to the truth behind his wife's (Genevieve Padalecki) death. Unfortunately, some of the folks you're about to meet may have their reasons for that truth to stay buried.

Now here's your look at the official trailer and season overview for The CW's Walker, set to premiere this Thursday, January 21, 2021:

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files").

Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

The CW's Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.