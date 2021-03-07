WandaVision: 5 Post-Finale Questions We Still Need Answered [SPOILERS]

Wrapping up presumably the "final" episode of WandaVision, there are significant developments going forward concerning the major characters involved including Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future. Here are my five questions and observations gave the climactic events. This is your "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign being officially turned on.

What Do We Call Monica Rambeau Now, Post-WandaVision?

Monica is known under various aliases in the comics, but currently known as Spectrum. Her other aliases are Captain Marvel, Photon, and Pulsar. In the MCU, the current Captain Marvel is Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Obviously, with one of two end credit scenes, Monica gains the attention of the Kree who presumably recruiting her for whatever becomes the plot for Captain Marvel 2. Within the MCU, names aren't always so obvious since Wanda wasn't officially called "The Scarlet Witch" until the recent Disney+ series despite Olsen already appearing in five prior films.

What Becomes of White Vision?

With S.W.O.R.D able to revive Vision's physical body, their alterations left him lacking color similar to the character's second physical incarnation in the comics. The other main difference is he's without the mind stone which helped grant Wanda's powers thanks to Thanos' (Josh Brolin) extraction in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). When activated, the restored Vision's objective was to eliminate Wanda and her conjured and more colorful counterpart. Upon fighting her betrothed, he touched upon his doppelganger's logistical sensibilities before restoring his original vessel's memories, who then flies off. Where? The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness? Something else?

Was Pietro/Ralph Boehner a Curveball?

Those hoping for an X-Men crossover from the FOX days were dashed when it was revealed in the finale that Evan Peters was another one of Agatha Harkness' (Kathryn Hahn) victims and the series even "conveniently" provided an accompanied Ralph Boehner headshot and just posing as Wanda's once thought dead brother originally played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Guess if another X-Men actor shows up in MCU, we can't ever assume it's "that" character unless it's Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.

Can Tommy and Billy Exist on Their Own?

So one thing that was established in WandaVision is she can create superheroes/mutants in a "Reverse House of M" like fashion not only conjuring up her love in Vision and their powered children Tommy and Billy but also help grant Monica her powers through her passing of the barrier of chaos magic. Billy is better known to comic fans as Wiccan, who shares Wanda's powers. Tommy shares Pietro's powers of superspeed. With Wanda and Scarlet Witch able to coexist within their respective realms, we hear the boys in danger and catching the Witch's attention as she studies the Darkhold grimoire. It begs to question, when Olsen appears in the upcoming Sam Raimi film, do her boys show up too?

Will Dennings & Park Get the WandaVision Spinoff They Deserve?

As much as the auxiliary characters of Darcy Lewis Ph.D. and FBI agent Jimmy Woo became more popular characters in their own right, it started off as a pitch to get them their own series investigating the mysteries of the MCU. While it's already been done to an extent in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it almost makes sense that organically, we see it on a smaller scale with Dennings and Park in the vein of the X-Files and Warehouse 13. Just two regular people with an extraordinary amount of charisma and super-powered ingenuity to crack cases who are capable of leading another series.